With just under half of the boxes tallied in Roscrea Templemore, Fianna Fail's Michael Smith is well ahead on 32.6%. His nearest challenger is Shane Lee, Lowry team, on 21.2% followed by Noel Coonan, Fine Gael, on 14.8%. A second Lowry Team candidate Eddie Moran is on 13.2% followed by Michael Chinny Donavan, Sinn Fein, 5% and Tommy Murphy, Independent, on 4.8%.