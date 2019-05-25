Martin Lonergan has a battle to retain his seat in Cahir

Five years after topping the poll in the joint Clonmel Cahir electoral area Independent Martin Lonergan is facing a battle to retain his seat in the new Cahir electoral area. With all boxes tallied Lonergan sits in fifth position in the four seat area quiet some way adrift of the top four. Topping the poll is Independent Andy Moloney with 27.7%. He is followed by Fine Gaels Marie Murphy on 17.9% and then first time candidate Mairian McGrath Independent on 17.4%. In fourth position is Michéal Anglim Fianna Fail on 15.5%. Martin Lonergan comes next on 9.4% followed by PJ English Fianna Fail on 7.6%.