LOCAL ELECTIONS
Murphy, Ambrose and English elected on first count in Clonmel
Michael Murphy
Three candidates were elected on the first count in Clonmel - Fine Gael's Michael Murphy topped the poll with 2102 votes followed by Siobhan Ambrose FF on 2031 and Pat English WUAG on 1599. The quota was 1331.
The full count was -
Garret Ahearn FG 816
Siobhan Ambrose FF 2031
Catherine Carey SF 498
Niall Dennehy non party 510
Martin Duggan Aontu 262
Pat English WUAG 1599
Teresa Johnson WUAG 345
Richie Molloy non party 832
Michael Murphy FG 2102
Eoin O'Flaherty non party 124
David Shanahan FF 195
