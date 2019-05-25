Murphy, Ambrose and English elected on first count in Clonmel

Three candidates were elected on the first count in Clonmel - Fine Gael's Michael Murphy topped the poll with 2102 votes followed by Siobhan Ambrose FF on 2031 and Pat English WUAG on 1599. The quota was 1331.

The full count was -

Garret Ahearn FG 816

Siobhan Ambrose FF 2031

Catherine Carey SF 498

Niall Dennehy non party 510

Martin Duggan Aontu 262

Pat English WUAG 1599

Teresa Johnson WUAG 345

Richie Molloy non party 832

Michael Murphy FG 2102

Eoin O'Flaherty non party 124

David Shanahan FF 195