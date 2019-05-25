Independent Andy Moloney tops the poll in Cahir Local Electoral Area

Independent Andy Moloney was the first candidate elected to Tipperary Co. Council in the Cahir Electoral Area.

The Poulmucka man was elected on the first count announced around midnight after comfortably exceeding the quota of 1364. His first preference vote was: 1885.

His surplus will now be distributed.



Cahir Electoral Area: Four seats

Electorate: 11826

Total Poll: 6905

Valid Poll: 6817

Quota: 1364

Micheál Anglim (FF) 1056

Danny Carroll (SF) 124

PJ English (FF) 533

Anita Lonergan (FF) 189

Martin Lonergan (IND) 636

Mairin McGrath (IND) 1168

Andy Moloney (IND) 1885 (elected)

Marie Murphy (FG) 1226