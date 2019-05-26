Hugely disappointing election for March4Tipp candidates in Tipperary Town

The incredible turnout of thousands of people on two historic street marches in Tipperary Town has failed to transform into votes for the three candidates put forward by the March4Tipp group.

It was a very disappointing outcome for the group leader Padraig Culbert and for the three candidates put forward

Anne Marie Ryan,Lisa McGrath and Barry Walsh.

At lunchtime on Sunday the March4Tipp group were clinging onto the hope that Tipperary town business woman Annemarie Ryan could be in a postion to battle for the last of the seven seats.

After the fourth count Annemarie Ryan was still a considerable distance from the two Sinn Fein candidates in the race sitting councillor Martin Browne and Tony Black.

"The vote for the group was disappointing but I am very proud of the three candidates who put their names forward.It was a very brave thing to do" said Padraig Culbert.

Trying to explain why more votes did not materialise for the candidates given the phenomenal turnout on the two protest marches Padraig Culbert said that a significant portion of the people who attended the marches did not turn out to vote.

He said the very low 49% turnout in the urban area in Tipperary was one of the reasons why the vote for the March4Tipp candidates was not higher.

"A lot of the people who turned out on the marches are disenchanted,they feel their vote willhave no impact on the political process, a lot of them feel if they did vote it would have no effect on their lives" said Padraig Culbert.

"We felt we would have received a bigger vote,it was a very low turnout in Tipperary Town.Historically the ones most marginalised dont come out to vote,they feel they dont have a voice.This is the start of the process, we need generational change