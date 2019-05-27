Clonmel Tidy Towns group to be re-launched this week

Clonmel Tidy Towns is relaunching and is looking for new people to join and be part of a team that makes a positive contribution to the town.

An open information meeting to recruit volunteers will be held at the Tipperary County Council offices in Emmet Street at 7pm this Wednesday, May 29.

District Mayor Richie Molloy told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council that the committee suffered two major losses when secretary Frank O’Donoghue and chairman Martin Behan died in the past six months.

The existing members were very keen that a re-launch would take place and there would be a welcome for new people to come on board.

Cllr. Pat English said they needed to keep the Tidy Towns committee going because the town had achieved gold standard in the national competition for the past number of years. He encouraged people to attend next week's relaunch.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman stated that if residents associations gathered rubbish in their areas the council could arrange for its collection.