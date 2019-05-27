Cruinniú na nÓg children’s workshops are coming to Cashel library on June 15

Cruinniú na nÓg is coming to Cashel Library on Saturday, June 15.

This is a day of free creativity for children and young people, and we have two wonderful workshops here in Cashel Library.

Join Mags from Crazy Art for a fun art workshop at 10am. This workshop will focus on working with watercolours and with clay and is suitable for 7-12 years, but places are limited so booking is essential.

Create your own movie with Brick Flicks Stop Motion Animation Workshop at 2.30pm. This stop motion animation workshop involves plenty of hands on learning, combined with some simple demonstrations. Students collaborate in small groups to design and create their set from paper, card and plasticine, then storyboard and plan their stop motion movies. They then film and produce them on iPads. The final movies are shared on YouTube for parents to view. This workshop is suitable for 8-12 year olds, but places are limited so booking is essential! These events are supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme.

To book a place on these free workshops, contact Cashel Library on 062 63825.