Tipperary food boost as Clonmel Show launches its artisan food awards

Clonmel Show and Agricultural Society Ltd. has announced the launch of the national artisan food awards 2019.

Now in its second year, these awards are aimed uniquely at food producers with an annual turnover of less than €100,000.

The inaugural Clonmel Show awards in June 2018 was deemed an outstanding success and a true boost for the promotion of artisan foods in Ireland.

Entries were received from all over the country with cheeses from Co. Mayo and preserves from Wicklow among the far-flung entries. In total 14 bronze, 7 silver and 1 gold medal were awarded by the judges.

The event was judged by renowned foodies, chefs and producers Jason Matthia (Chez Hans, Cashel), Con Traas (The Apple Farm), Richard Gleeson (Dooks Fine Foods, Fethard), Sarah Furno (Cashel Farmhouse Cheeses) and Kevin Thornton (Kevin Thornton’s Kooks) who unanimously declared the future of Irish artisan food to be in very capable hands.

Ireland’s best-known food ambassador Darina Allen was present on Clonmel Show day to present the trophies and prizes to winners from the seven classes.

She also toured the agricultural classes at Clonmel Show and delighted the show committee and public alike.

“A competition such as this is vital to the future of Irish food. It’s wonderful to see such a fantastic range of Irish products on show”, she said.

The awards will bring together for judging produce from genuine artisan producers whose business meets the Food Safety Authority of Ireland food marketing terms guidelines for the use of the term Artisan -

The Food is made in limited quantities by skilled craftspeople.

The processing method is not fully mechanised and follows a traditional method.

The food is made by a micro enterprise in a single location

The characteristic ingredient(s) used in the food are grown locally where seasonally available and practical.

In addition, entries will be accepted only from Irish food producers with an annual turnover of less than €100,000 . It is this turnover limit that uniquely pitches the Clonmel Show awards at the small artisan producer.

The classes will be judged in the following categories:

Preserves, Sauces/ condiments ; Dairy produce; Bakery (Savoury/Sweet); Honey; Chilled meat/fish products; non-alcoholic bottled drinks; and modern Irish Artisan

In the class entitled Modern Irish Artisan Foods, the judges will be looking for standout produce that they believe to offer something new and exciting to the Irish food scene.

The overall winner in each class will receive a Clonmel Show National Artisan Food Awards trophy handmade by Philippe Hetier, artisan wood-craftsman. There will be cash prizes and Clonmel Show rosettes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each class. Gold, silver and bronze awards will also be awarded to entrants who meet particular standards to be set by our judging panel.