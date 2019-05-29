May monthly meeting of RCDC takes place in the Abbey Hall, Roscrea, this Thursday, May 30

The May monthly meeting of RCDC takes place in the Abbey Hall on this Thursday night, May 30th at 8pm.

RCDC has invited each of the four newly elected Councillors from the Roscrea/Templemore electoral area to attend, that is, Councillors Michael Smith, Noel Coonan, Shane Lee and Eddie Moran.

The meeting is open to all Roscrea people as well as members of the town’s organisations and groups.