Dancing Carrick-on-Suir students raise funds for cancer research

The students of Carrick-on-Suir's CBS Greenschool raised €400 for cancer research by dancing up a storm in their school yard.

Here is an account of what they did written by Greenschool pupils Jason Barry, Charlie Butler, Aidan Butler, Evan Cooney and Darragh Revutsky

"A few weeks ago on the Today FM radio station decided to raise money for cancer research. You had to dance to raise money. There was a mixture of songs to choose from. The song that was chosen was “Shut Up and Dance with me”.

"Ms. Walsh and the other teachers heard about Dancer for Cancer and decided to do it in our school. We all had to bring in €2 for the dance. Some people brought in more money than they were asked to. One boy collected €100 on his own. The dance was supposed to be on Wednesday but it was too wet outside, so we did it on Friday, May 3instead.

" Ms. Walsh’s class had to make up a dance for everyone to do. On Friday at 1.30pm we all lined up in the yard to do the ‘Dancer for Cancer’. For the first song Ms. Walsh’s class had to stand at the top of the yard and show the rest of the school the dance they made up for “Shut Up and Dance with Me”. It was so much fun.

“The second song we did was “Baby Shark”. It was the funniest one of them all.

“The third song was “Shotgun” by George Ezra and the final song was “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.

"We all had a great time dancing and I hope we raised enough money so we will help clear cancer. In total we raised just over €400."