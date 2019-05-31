All Ireland and All Nations 2019 Sheep Shearing Championships in Cashel

The All Ireland and All Nations 2019 Sheep Shearing Championships were held in Cashel on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26.

Over 4,000 people flocked to Cashel to attend the sheep shearing championships over the course of the weekend.

With the exciting speed shearing competition the main attraction on Saturday evening, hundreds of people were entertained by the skill and speed of the shearers, with Ivan Scott winning out as champion speed shearer on the night.

The hog roast provided by Clive Clarke from Ashgate farm went down a treat with all on the night, alongside a BBQ provided by Alan O’Donnell, Woodview and fantastic live music entertainment late into the night.

Sunday, May 26, was the main day of the sheep-shearing festival, with large crowds entertained throughout the course of the day watching the top sheep shearers in Ireland and abroad. Competitors vied to win the All Ireland and All Nations titles, to secure a place in the world sheep shearing championships in 2020.

The sheepdog trials proved to be a great attraction, with the skill, talent and bond between farmer and dog marvelled at by many.

Members of the Tipperary food producers network had a great day out displaying their produce and members of the ICA displayed the crafts of spinning and weaving with deft ability.

Veterinary experts delivered excellent talks on topical animal health issues and had stiff competition to attract the crowds as the sheep shearing was so entertaining and the weather so fine.

The event was a great success, with the weather holding off for the weekend, remaining dry, if not a bit windy, and families getting the opportunity to enjoy a traditional family themed festival based on the rich agricultural heritage and superb produce that Tipperary has to offer.

Cashel sheep shearing results

Six Nations Blade

1st: England

2nd: Wales

3rd: Scotland

Number of sheep: six

Average time per sheep 3 minutes and 35 seconds

Average time per person: 21 minutes and 30 seconds

All Ireland Blade Shearing

1st: George Mudge

2nd: Willie Craig

3rd: Patrick Moran

Number of sheep: four

Average time per sheep: 3m 28 seconds

Average time per person:13m 53 seconds

All Ireland Ladies

1st: Breda Lynch

2nd: Joanne Devaney

3rd: Alexia Phillips

Number of sheep: two

Average time per sheep: 1m 43 seconds

Average time per person: 3 mins 26 seconds

All Ireland Open

1st: Ivan Scott

2nd: Jack Robinson

3rd: Tom Perry

Number of sheep: 20

Average time per sheep: 0m 48 seconds

Average time per person: 16 mins 7 seconds

All Ireland Senior

1st: Jonathan McKelvey

2nd: Jason McNiece

3rd: Russell Smyth

Number of sheep: eight

Average time per sheep: 1m 11 seconds

Average time per person: 9 mins 33 seconds

Intermediate

1st: Robert Douglas

2nd: Thomas Gallagher

3rd: Sam McConnell

Number of sheep: six

Average time per sheep: 1m 21 seconds

Average time per person: 8 mins 10 seconds

Junior Intermediate Test

1st: Sam McConnell

2nd: Robert Douglas

3rd: Simon Doyle

Number of sheep: four

Average time per sheep: 1m 18 seconds

Average time per person: 5 mins 14 seconds

Junior

1st: PJ Haughey

2nd: Luke Magee

3rd: Simon Doyle

Number of sheep: four

Average time per sheep: 1m 41 seconds

Average time per person: 6 mins 44 seconds

Wool Handling

1st: Jayne Harkness Bones

2nd: George Graham

3rd: Joanne Devaney

Speed Shearing

1st: Ivan Scott