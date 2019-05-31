Festival
All Ireland and All Nations 2019 Sheep Shearing Championships in Cashel
Festival: Over 4,000 people flocked to Cashel for a weekend of fun
L/R: George Graham, Cara Sheridan MSD and Michael O'Connor with Ivan Scott
The All Ireland and All Nations 2019 Sheep Shearing Championships were held in Cashel on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26.
Over 4,000 people flocked to Cashel to attend the sheep shearing championships over the course of the weekend.
With the exciting speed shearing competition the main attraction on Saturday evening, hundreds of people were entertained by the skill and speed of the shearers, with Ivan Scott winning out as champion speed shearer on the night.
The hog roast provided by Clive Clarke from Ashgate farm went down a treat with all on the night, alongside a BBQ provided by Alan O’Donnell, Woodview and fantastic live music entertainment late into the night.
Sunday, May 26, was the main day of the sheep-shearing festival, with large crowds entertained throughout the course of the day watching the top sheep shearers in Ireland and abroad. Competitors vied to win the All Ireland and All Nations titles, to secure a place in the world sheep shearing championships in 2020.
The sheepdog trials proved to be a great attraction, with the skill, talent and bond between farmer and dog marvelled at by many.
Members of the Tipperary food producers network had a great day out displaying their produce and members of the ICA displayed the crafts of spinning and weaving with deft ability.
Veterinary experts delivered excellent talks on topical animal health issues and had stiff competition to attract the crowds as the sheep shearing was so entertaining and the weather so fine.
The event was a great success, with the weather holding off for the weekend, remaining dry, if not a bit windy, and families getting the opportunity to enjoy a traditional family themed festival based on the rich agricultural heritage and superb produce that Tipperary has to offer.
Cashel sheep shearing results
Six Nations Blade
1st: England
2nd: Wales
3rd: Scotland
Number of sheep: six
Average time per sheep 3 minutes and 35 seconds
Average time per person: 21 minutes and 30 seconds
All Ireland Blade Shearing
1st: George Mudge
2nd: Willie Craig
3rd: Patrick Moran
Number of sheep: four
Average time per sheep: 3m 28 seconds
Average time per person:13m 53 seconds
All Ireland Ladies
1st: Breda Lynch
2nd: Joanne Devaney
3rd: Alexia Phillips
Number of sheep: two
Average time per sheep: 1m 43 seconds
Average time per person: 3 mins 26 seconds
All Ireland Open
1st: Ivan Scott
2nd: Jack Robinson
3rd: Tom Perry
Number of sheep: 20
Average time per sheep: 0m 48 seconds
Average time per person: 16 mins 7 seconds
All Ireland Senior
1st: Jonathan McKelvey
2nd: Jason McNiece
3rd: Russell Smyth
Number of sheep: eight
Average time per sheep: 1m 11 seconds
Average time per person: 9 mins 33 seconds
Intermediate
1st: Robert Douglas
2nd: Thomas Gallagher
3rd: Sam McConnell
Number of sheep: six
Average time per sheep: 1m 21 seconds
Average time per person: 8 mins 10 seconds
Junior Intermediate Test
1st: Sam McConnell
2nd: Robert Douglas
3rd: Simon Doyle
Number of sheep: four
Average time per sheep: 1m 18 seconds
Average time per person: 5 mins 14 seconds
Junior
1st: PJ Haughey
2nd: Luke Magee
3rd: Simon Doyle
Number of sheep: four
Average time per sheep: 1m 41 seconds
Average time per person: 6 mins 44 seconds
Wool Handling
1st: Jayne Harkness Bones
2nd: George Graham
3rd: Joanne Devaney
Speed Shearing
1st: Ivan Scott
