Read all about it! workshops for community reading at the Excel, Tipperary

‘Read All About It! Creating a community that enjoys reading’ workshops for librarians, teachers, childcare professionals and parents will be held in the Excel, Tipperary Town on Monday June 10. Presented by Neil Griffiths, these workshops promise to offer both inspirational and practical training in creating a community that enjoys reading.

There are two sessions: 10 a.m. – 11.45 a.m: Staff training session that will examine read aloud techniques, book sharing activities and re-examine the role of storytime.

1 p.m. – 2.45 p.m. Workshop for parents exploring storytelling techniques and supporting reading at home.

Neil Griffiths was a primary school teacher for many years before taking on the role of director of a National Literacy Project for the Basic Skills Agency in the UK. While there, Neil set up what is now the worldwide, highly acclaimed, and award-winning Storysack® phenomenon. He is known internationally for his unique delivery, exceptional energy, and his rare storytelling gift. A Neil Griffith’s workshop is an experience you will never forget! Book your free place by ringing Tipperary County Council Library Service on 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

This event is presented by Tipperary County Council Library Service and is supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme.