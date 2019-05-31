Sixth class pupils in St John the Baptist BNS Cashel take up the JEP business challenge

Sixth class pupils at St John the Baptist BNS recently participated in the junior entrepreneur programme (JEP).

This programme has given more than 67,000 primary school pupils the opportunity to experience practical, real-life business learning as part of their formative education.

Running over a 12 to 16 week period during the school year, JEP nurtures creativity, independence and problem-solving among pupils of all abilities, with every aspect of the programme seamlessly blending into the primary school curriculum.

Under their teachers’ guidance, and with the inspiration of local entrepreneurs, children will discover their strengths as individuals and as part of a team. Together, they’ll choose, invest in, and produce their own product or service from scratch, all the way to making it available for sale at a school-hosted JEP Showcase Day – and enjoying the profits at the end.

The boys (pictured below) created a white board product personally designed and then sold them to other classes in the school. Well done to class teachers Mr Molloy, Ms Crosse and SNA Julieanne Ryan for all their work with the boys and their project.