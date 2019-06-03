Tipperary group Anam Cara to hold meeting for bereaved parents

Anam Cara Tipperary, the organisation that supports bereaved parents, is holding its monthly parent evening on Monday, June 17 at 7:20pm in the Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles.

This free event is open to all bereaved parents providing a safe and comfortable space for them to access information and meet with other parents who have also experienced the death of their son or daughter.

With Father’s Day approaching at the end of the month it is often a particularly hard time, as is any milestone for bereaved parents. It is vital that the services and support of Anam Cara are available.

During the Anam Cara Parent evening mothers and fathers can avail of the support and comfort from other bereaved parents who understand the intense grief, pain and devastation after the death of a precious child.

Bereaved parents can also visit our website www.anamcara.ie, where in their own time they can watch our short videos with testimonies from bereaved parents and couples who have attended Anam Cara events.

The videos, which are just four minutes each, show parents interviewed on topics like A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.

Anam Cara director Valerie O’Riordan stressed that this parent evening is open to all bereaved parents “regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death or whether the death was recent or not.

Anam Cara gives bereaved mothers and fathers a chance to meet and connect with other bereaved parents in a safe and comfortable setting. Here we can find a level of support and understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and friends to offer."

A parent who attends the Tipperary group commented " The feeling of not being alone is so wonderful, even on a bad day I know I will at least leave the meeting feeling somewhat better"

Please note Anam Cara will take a break in July and August. Events will resume in September.