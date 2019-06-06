Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society kids showcase their talent at end of year show

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's young singers and dancers of the future showcased their talent on the stage of the Strand Theatre at their end of year shows.

An estimated 150 children and teenagers aged between four and 15 from the Musical Society's Academy of Performing Arts took part in the two mid-week concerts on May 15 and 16.

There performances were watched by up to 300 people each night. Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said the shows received great public support and the Society was delighted with the crowds that came to watch the young stars perform.

The Academy's youngest members, who formed the Little Dudes group, performed a variety of well known songs accompanied by dance routines ranging from the Wizard of Oz theme song Over the Rainbow and We are the World to Its a Small World After All and The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The older Academy members called the Cool Schoolers group staged a mini-drama with an environmental theme scripted by tutors from the Academy and featuring a range of songs from musicals such as Grease as well as pop hits.

All the performers gathered on stage to sing the grand finale performance of We Are The World.

The Academy of Performing Arts has now finished for the summer and will resume in September.

Caolan Deehy-Power said it was a final show for some of the Academy's members, who have now reached Junior Cert age and will now progress to the senior Musical Society.

Meanwhile, Carrick Musical Society members staged their 75th anniversary show at the Strand Theatre on Sunday night as part of the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music & Arts.

Several performers from the Society's past shows returned to the stage for show. Classic songs from Evita, Oklahoma, and the Merry Widow were performed on the night with Danny Carroll conducting the orchestra.

The Society elected some new committee members at its recent agm. They are Ruthie Raggett, Helen O'Hanlon and Siobhan Whelan. Ashley Cooke, Deckie Smith Robinson and Jimsy Dowley have stepped down from the committee.