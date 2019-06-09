Young dancers 'raise the roof' for iconic Tipperary dancing mecca

Fethard’s young dancing stars of the future raised the roof at Strictly Come Dancing in Fethard Ballroom on Monday, May 27, where they put on a wonderful display of ballroom dancing organised by Marina School of Dance. The proceeds were donated to Fethard Ballroom towards the committee’s current renovation program to replace the roof. To date the proceeds raised are far is in excess of €2,300 with money still coming in.

The packed venue enjoyed a terrific display of ballroom dancing. Compere for the evening was Mary Hanrahan and the appointing judges were Mary Delaney and Pat Casey, who had a very hard job in picking the winners. The dancers, aged 6 to 15 years, performed extremely well for the beautiful array of trophies sponsored by RibWorld and Christy’s Collectors Market.

The results are as follows: U8 Quickstep, Harry Kelly and Zoe Thompson; U10 Quickstep, Eoin O’Donnell and Mai Hayes; U10 Jive, Lily Hall and Sophie Ward; U12 Quickstep, Cormac O’Donnell and Sarah Ivers; U12 Old Time Waltz, Lucy McGrath and Anna Hayes; Over 12 Three-Dance Novice, Jenna Hayes and Lily Murphy; Over 12 Three-Dance Intermediate, Callum Doheny and Aoibheann Collum.

Dancer of the Night results were: 1st Callum Doheny, 2nd Amy Morrissey, 3rd Rose Reddy, 4th Thomas O’Rahilly, 5th Aoibheann Collum.

The organisers would like to thank the following sponsors whose support helped make the event possible:

RibWorld, AIB Fethard, Dalton’s Pharmacy, Christy’s Collector’s Market, Clonmel/Fethard Credit Union, Michael Allen Butchers, Lantern Restaurant, Bobbi Holohan, Tony Marshall (Ballypatrick), Fethard Electrical, Ward’s Garage, Iain Meagher’s Garage, Michael Power Accountant, Clonmel Oil, Fethard Historical Society, Burke’s Bar, Sheehy Manton Solicitors, John Fitzgerald, Cashel Road, Frank and Caroline Burgess, Dr. Molly Owens, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Dr. Carmel Condon and Butler’s Bar.

A big thank you also to all.