Upperchurch garda represents the fittest class of 201 new recruits at Templemore Garda Training College

A new garda from near Thurles had the honour of being nominated by his class to accept the best fitness award on their behalf at Friday’s passing out ceremony in the Templemore Garda Training College.

This year, 201 new recruits graduated as gardaí: 12 of them are from Co Tipperary and 19 were born outside the State, reflecting Ireland’s growing diversity.

Among them was Garda Michael Gleeson of Upperchurch, who will be stationed in Tallaght. Garda Gleeson said the award entails a 5krun, a bleep test, a mile and a half challenge for the fastest runner. All eight classes contested for the honour.

Michael was nominated to represent his 23 classmates, of 184 B, before Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, Commissioner Drew Harris, and hundreds of friends and family on the day.

Michael’s parents, Anne and John, two sisters, and a nephew were all there to celebrate on the day.

Those graduating from Co Tipperary include: James Quinlan of Roscrea, to be stationed in Raheny, Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) north; Dylan Moloney of Templemore - Ballymun DMR north; David Lee of Fethard - Buncrana, Donegal; Jack Maher of Roscrea - Dundrum, DMR east; Jack Fogarty of Templemore - Kilmainham, DMR south central; Shane Fahey of Cahir - Kilmainham DMR south central; Michael Gleeson of Thurles - Tallaght, DMR south; Stephen Ryan of Rearcross - Galway; Paul Kotsonouris of Ballina - Sundrive Road, DMR south; Greg Moroney of Newport - Kevin Street, DMR south central; Maurice Crotty of Tipperary town - Waterford; and Laura Devaney of Nenagh - Galway.

Full report in this week's Tipperary Star