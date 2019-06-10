New one way system announced for second half of Davitt Road upgrade works in Tipperary town

Tipperary County Council has announced the details of the second half of the N24 Davitt Street Road Improvement Scheme in Tipperary town.

To facilitate works on the narrower streets, the one-way system will operate when works reach the lower end of Davitt St, Upper Church Street and Church St, (that is Redmond Square to the Maid of Erin) from June to September 2019.

“A temporary roundabout will be constructed in early June at the junction of O’Brien Street, Galbally Road, Emly Road and O’Connell Road as part of the one-way system,” explained Louise Farrell, resident engineer with Tipperary County Council.

“This will ensure traffic moves efficiently and safely through this junction without causing delays. No parking will be possible at this location during the operation of the temporary roundabout.”

Once the temporary roundabout is complete, the one-way system will commence: Westbound traffic coming from Main Street will be diverted onto O’Brien Street to the new temporary roundabout, to O’Connell Road to rejoin the N24 Davitt St and continue on their journey.

Eastbound traffic will remain on the N24 Davitt St, straight onto Church Street and Main Street (past the works). There will be no temporary traffic lights in operation.

“The one-way system is being utilised to ease congestion and reduce delays to traffic. Tipperary County Council and the contractor will continue to liaise with individuals throughout the duration of the works to minimise disruption and facilitate access. Tipperary County Council ask for your cooperation during these works in Tipperary Town which are due for completion in September 2019,” added Ms Farrell.