Tipperary golf and racing fans get a chance to caddie for AP McCoy

Tipperary golf and racing fans are being given the chance to caddie for one of horse racing's best jockeys with news that AP McCoy is looking for someone on his bag at this year's Irish Open

Champion jockey McCoy is giving one lucky fan the chance to caddie for him during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am on Wednesday, July 3, ahead of the second Rolex Series event at Lahinch Golf Club from July 4-7.

The competition is open to over 16s in Ireland and Northern Ireland and all entrants must have proof of handicap from a recognised golf club.

“I always love playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am and I’m thrilled to give a golf fan a chance to caddie for me during such a great week on the European Tour. I may need a few tips as I’m told Lahinch isn’t the easiest course, so I’m looking forward to meeting the winning caddie and if nothing else, it will be a bit of craic," he said.

Also joining McCoy in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am will be the winner of the 2019 Grand National, Ruby Walsh; Irish rugby star Conor Murray; Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan; actor James Nesbitt; former international rugby player Keith Wood; Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell; Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, and hurling All Stars Cian Lynch, Limerick, and Joe Canning, Galway, and former Clare hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.