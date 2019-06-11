Age Friendly Roscrea supports petition for more Roscrea gardaí

The members of the Rosie Greys congratulate Linda de Lewis on her recent performance in the Chance to Shine competition in Mullingar.

Linda, accompanied by Susan Price, sang beautifully. The Rosie Greys are justly very proud of her.

The Rosie Greys choir will be travelling to Nenagh this Friday, June 14, to perform in the Scouts Hall at the world elder abuse awareness event. The Rosie Greys informal sing along group meet every Wednesday afternoon in the Roscrea courthouse at 3pm. New members welcome.

The Thursday club continues to meet on Thursday afternoons at 2pm, and they have an outing to Bunratty Folk park this Tuesday. Call 0505 22550.

Courthouse Rambles

The next rambling house is taking place on Thursday June 20. Starting at 7.30pm. You can take part as a musician, a singer, a story teller or a listener. MC for the evening will be Seamus Moloughney. Call 050522550 to confirm your place. There is no charge but a donation of €5 is suggested.

Courthouse classes

This term’s last session of chair yoga will take place on Thursday, June 13. A number of classes will commence in the autumn, including genealogy, creative writing, crafts, health and well being and chair yoga- (050522550 for further information).

Garda Petition

Along with 1,000 supporting signatures, letters have now been sent to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and our five TDs, highlighting the concerns of older Roscrea citizens in relation to safety and security in our town with specific reference to the inadequate number of Gardai on the ground.