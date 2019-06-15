Tipperary pharmaceutical plant staff lend a hand with Tidy Towns effort

NEW INN TIDY TOWNS

“Our village has never looked as well as it is at present”. Well done to all involved!

A big thank you to Amneal, Cashel that carried out the painting of Our Lady’s Road and the Garda Station wall.

They also helped with the raking and setting of the grass seed across from the GAA Field on May 24 in conjunction with New Inn Tidy Towns.

Thanks also to Tipperary County Council who also assisted in road traffic management on the day.

Judging will be commencing soon, so please be “litter aware”.