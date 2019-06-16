Fethard Pedallers 'Pink Day' Cycle was a tremendous success

The Fethard Pedallers would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in making the recent Pink Cycle such a great success; to everyone who donated, sponsored, put up posters, shared on social media; to the paramedics and marshals; to those who stood at crossroads and helped keep the cyclists safe; to the Fethard Rugby Club for the use of the facilities; and to the Tipperary Sports Partnership for their sponsorship.

A special thanks to the committees of Fethard and District Day Care Center and Clonmel Cancer Care Center, these volunteers give so generously of their time and served up mainly homemade goodies on the day. They were delicious!

We are also very grateful to the wonderful cyclists, especially those from the neighbouring clubs, who participated and really enjoyed the spin and the little shower of rain! Apologies if we forgot to mention anyone.

