Tipperary motor firm offers coffee, cake, free car wash and a donation to Hospice
A Clonmel car dealers have a special offer this Friday.
Barlo Motors are hosting a coffee morning from 10am to 1pm with coffee, tea and cake.
They are also throwing in a complimentary car wash and will make a donation to South Tipperary Hospice.
So it’s the place to be on Friday for your morning coffee, getting your car washed and helping a most deserving charity.
