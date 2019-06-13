Breaking: Tipperary motorists warned of major oil spill on the M7

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists about a major oil spill on the M7 between Nenagh and Castletroy and is urging motorists to drive carefully

Condiitions are wet at present with surface water on the route.

Diversions are in place

According to the AA, services are diverting traffic off the M7 northbound at J28 Castletroy on to the Old Dublin road while they deal with the major fuel spill further north along the stretch between J27 Birdhill and J25 Nenagh centre.

The fuel spill is also affecting the route heading into the Nenagh town itself from the M7 at J25 past the hospital.

Motorists can rejoin the motorway at J24.