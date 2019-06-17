Tipperary animation boost with major growth at LIT Clonmel digital campus

LIT Clonmel digital campus is welcominig a growing demand for graduates in animation industry

The creative media and animation industry in Ireland has seen major growth in recent years, now employing more than 1,600 full time staff, according to the Irish Film Board. With demand for graduates sky-rocketing, third-level courses in creative media are more desirable than ever.

LIT Clonmel Digital Campus is catering to this growth, with courses specifically designed to meet the demand for graduates in creative industries.

Serving as a dedicated destination for creative multi-media academic pursuits, LIT Clonmel Digital Campus provides courses in digital animation, game design, and creative media.

The campus recently secured state of the art Virtual Reality gaming equipment, Oculus Quest, allowing students to develop and test VR games on campus.

Senior Lecturer at LIT Clonmel, Eamon Dalton, said:

“The development of both creative skills and technical skills is essential to the industry. Our programmes are unique in being the only Bachelor of Science programmes in Ireland in the Game Art and Animation fields, because of the level of technological skills students develop.”

Earlier this year, a graduate of Digital Animation at LIT Clonmel achieved a personal goal of working on a Marvel film, only a few months after graduating. Vita Medelyte, who graduated in June 2018, worked as a visual effects artist on the box office smash ‘Captain Marvel’.

In Ireland, animation and creative media studios are flourishing, including Lighthouse, Boulder Media, Salty Dog Pictures, and recent Oscar nominees Cartoon Saloon. Catering for students from Tipperary, the Southeast and throughout Ireland, LIT Clonmel Digital campus has strong links to this national industry, with graduates in high demand in creative studios across Ireland. Students can apply for LIT programmes at LIT Clonmel Digital Campus via the CAO and can find out more about the programmes at cao.lit.ie