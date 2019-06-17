Traffic

Breaking: M8 in Tipperary still closed due to collision near Cashel

Diversions are in place

Tipperary Star reporter

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The M8 southbound is still closed at J7 Cashel North due to a collision, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic is very heavy heading into Cashel on the Dublin Rd (R639) as people divert from J7.

AA Roadwatch says motorists should be able to re-join the motorway at J8 Fethard.

There are no other details available at present.