Breaking: M8 in Tipperary still closed due to collision near Cashel
The M8 southbound is still closed at J7 Cashel North due to a collision, according to AA Roadwatch.
Traffic is very heavy heading into Cashel on the Dublin Rd (R639) as people divert from J7.
AA Roadwatch says motorists should be able to re-join the motorway at J8 Fethard.
There are no other details available at present.
