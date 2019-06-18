Tipperary to host pop-up velodrome racing in Clonmel for great family fun day

Pop up velodrome comes to Suir Island car park in Clonmel for a day of free family fun on Friday, June, 28.

Tipperary Sports Partnership and Tipperary County Council announce that a pop-up street velodrome from the UK will be open to the general public as part of Bike Week 2019.

It's a ‘come and try it’ event.

Organisers use an innovative pop up velodrome with dramatic banked corners. It brings all the drama and theatre of Olympic style pursuit racing to the event.

Cycling enthusiasts are invited to come along and test their skills on the velodrome which is open from 1.00pm-8.00pm.

No booking required - registration on the day.

All equipment and coaching will be provided by pro riders from the Street Velodrome ProSeries.

A live presenter will make the participants feel like they are stars as they race against friends or family on the pop up banking.

Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-ordinator, Tipperary Sports Partnership invites people of all ages and abilities to come to the pop up velodrome, observe the race fun and enjoy the atmosphere.

There will also be a balance bike circuit for younger cycling enthusiasts to take part in.

For further information contact Tipperary Sports Partnership on 0761 06 6201 or info@tipperarysports.ie.