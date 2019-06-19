Garda advice to Tipperary people attending Ironman event

The first ever Ironman event will take place in East Cork on Sunday June 23 2019. A full traffic management plan for the event has been posted on www.garda.ie.

There will be road closures on June 23 which will affect the greater East Cork area. Whilst roads will reopen as the event progresses, general road closures will be in place from 5.30am on Sunday June 23 to 12 midnight. There will be further localised road closures in Youghal with a stop and go system on Saturday June 22 and Monday June 24.

The road closures may affect your travel and you should plan your journey in advance. The N25, the main Cork to Waterford Road, will remain open at all times and Gardai recommend it be utilised to travel to and from your destination. It is highly recommended that you allow extra travel time.

Parking in Youghal is available at Youghal Rugby Club at a cost of €5. A shuttle bus service will run from there. Parking in Midleton and other routes along the cycle route will be in public car parks from where spectators can walk to the route and enjoy the event. Signs have been posted all along the race route and there will be a towing operation in place for any vehicle which is parked on the route.

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said "This is the first ever official Ironman to take place in Ireland and we are delighted to have the event in Cork. Some 2300 participants are set to take part and we expect in the region of 10,000 people to be in attendance. To facilitate the Ironman, there will be road closures throughout East Cork. If you are living in the area, please go to the Garda Website to see the full traffic management plan. There are a number of crossing points on the route so most residents will be able to come and go, but there will be delays. If you are unsure about being able to drive to and from your home, please contact the event organisers or Gardaí in Midleton.”

"We are appealing to the residents and our community in the East Cork area to support the event and the emergency services during the Ironman. Please co-operate with Gardaí and stewards on the route to ensure the safety of all. We are working closely with our colleagues in the Fire and Ambulance Services to ensure continued service delivery throughout the event.”

"Secure parking will be available in Youghal Rugby Club and a shuttle bus will take you the rest of the way to the run and swim centre as well as the now infamous Windmill Hill on the cycle course. Never leave any valuables on view inside the car and where possible leave them at home. Please remember to respect the local residents and businesses in the area. The event organisers have set up a phone line if any resident, business or participant has any queries. The number is 085-1112031”