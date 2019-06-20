Tipperary festival brings laneways of Clonmel back to life

As the build-up continues for the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, there has been a great response to the call for ideas for the Down The Lane project and the panel had a difficult job in whittling the ideas down to the three selected for this year’s event.

They encompass a range of different artforms and should fulfil the objective of bringing the laneways of Clonmel to life.

The project is supported by Creative Ireland and is part of the Everybody Out! strand which aims to encourage people to participate in the arts.

East Lane Project is a public sculpture/ installation and outdoor gallery concept.

To bring the mountain to the lane is a starting point for the project, curated by painter John Kennedy and visual artist Maurice Caplice in collaboration with sculptor and floral artist Ali Dietrich, and photographer and film maker David Buckley.

The four artists are collaborating using their different disciplines to create ten art pieces to add life to a town centre lane that has much untapped potential.

This project’s purpose is to plant a seed in the minds of the Clonmel public, as to the imaginable uses of the town lanes.

Ghost Anvil xxvii is a sound installation by Danny McCarthy.

Having studied at the National College of Art and Design, Danny currently lectures in sound art in the School of Music and Drama, UCC.

He has pioneered both performance art and sound art in Ireland and he continues to be a leading exponent exhibiting and performing both in Ireland and abroad.

Danny explains - “For a long time, I’ve been interested in acoustic ecology and sounds that are disappearing from our society.

“ The sound of the anvil was once the loudest and most prevalent sound in every town and village in Ireland. This installation will restore the sound to Sherlock’s Lane in Clonmel.”

Dream Lane is a participative art project by Lyn Mather, who has a diverse background in art, architecture, town planning and art therapy.

For the past ten years she has combined her interests in art and the psyche with her love for nature, wildlife and environmental concerns.

Her work often takes the form of interactive art installations in unexpected or non-traditional art spaces to enable a different way of perceiving.

She has devised Dream Lane for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival as an ‘opening’ / a ‘portal’ down the lane in everyday life, where the public is invited to bring their dreams and stories.

Dream Lane will catch these and make them visible for all to see in a portal of wonder, symbols and meanings of what our unconscious and uncanny coincidences might communicate.

Would you be curious to see what a collective of dreams and stories look like when captured down Blue Anchor Lane?

The installations will feature on a public art trail map available during festival week to bring you to the six exhibitions taking place as part of the festival, as well as highlighting several interesting pieces of public art that are permanent fixtures of the Clonmel streetscape.

Festival director Cliona Maher said - “We hope that you find something to intrigue or delight you. The installations definitely encompass this year’s festival motto – Look Up!”

The work of Clonmel artist Des Dillon will be on the map, but audiences will also get the opportunity to see a new piece of his, Nóta Stóta, which he has developed with traditional musician Benny Mc Carthy and storyteller/musician Conal O Grada.

Featuring a host of new puppets, and an original set and costume design by Des with music written especially for the play, Des feels “we’re back to doing what we do best”.

There will be two performances on Saturday, July 6 at the White Memorial Theatre. Tickets at the festival box office at Showgrounds Shopping Centre or on Eventbrite.