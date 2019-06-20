Breaking national news... Drug seizure 1.96m -Industrial Unit Clondalkin

On the 20/06/2019, as part of intelligence led Operation targeting Organised Crime Groups operating between different jurisdictions, a joint Operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from Security and Intelligence section in West Dublin.

During the course of this operation, two crates, which contained approximately 98Kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated value of €1.96m (subject to analysis) were seized by Customs Officers at an industrial unit in Clondalkin.

Gardaí arrested three males aged 57, 49 and 32 at the scene and they are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.



In a follow-up search with the PSNI in Northern Ireland an additional female was arrested and approx. half a Kg of Cocaine with an estimated value of €35,000 (Subject to analysis) was seized.

Investigations are continuing. No further details are available.