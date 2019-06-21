Work has begun on revamp of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre 

Work has now started on transforming Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre into a ‘state of the art’ interpretation centre for tourists.

On completion, the new visitors centre will showcase the history of Carrick-on-Suir and its people and will provide a new interactive experience to all who visit.

A marketing plan will also be in place to encourage more visitors into the town by linking it up with other tourist initiatives in the area to include the Suir Blueway, Ormond Castle, Waterford Greenway, Munster Vales and the Linguan Valley.

Two Carrick-on-Suir Development Association through its membership of the Carrick-on-Suir & Economic Development Committee and with Munster Vales secured funding for the architectural design of the new look Heritage Centre. Planning permission was obtained to carry out the upgrading and restoration work.

The Visitor Information Office at the Heritage Centre has now been relocated to the Civic Offices on New Street in Carrick for the summer months.

It opens Monday to Friday from 9.30am-4.30pm. Unfortunately the Heritage Centre displays will not be exhibited.

The Farmers Market will take place every Friday as usual in the grounds of the Heritage Centre.

Significant fund raising will be needed to complete this major project and if anyone is interested in donating and supporting it please email heritagecentre@gmail.com or cos.business@gmail.com for more information.

Log on to carrickonsuir.net to view images and an animated video of how the Heritage Centre will look on completion.