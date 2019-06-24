73 patients awaiting beds in hospitals serving Tipperary

73 patients were waiting for beds this morning in hospitals serving Tipperary.

Nationally, 377 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 255 are waiting in the emergency department, while 122 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

Cork University Hospital – 44

University Hospital Limerick - 44

South Tipperary General Hospital - 29

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.