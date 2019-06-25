Nenagh Arts Centre hosts music theatre premiere

Nenagh Arts Centre will present the premiere of Testimony, a collaborative work between the Irish Chamber Orchestra and actor Barry McGovern this Wednesday, June 26, at 8pm.

In Testimony, the ICO reflects on the life of Dmitri Shostakovich in Russia, his relationship with Josef Stalin and with peers Aleksandr Glazunov, Sergei Prokofiev and Igor Stravinksy.

This fascinating piece of music theatre captures the powerful memoirs of an ailing Shostakovich, dictated to a young Russian musicologist, Solomon Volkov.

Barry McGovern, one of Ireland's most skilled and experienced actors, delivers extracts from Testimony interspersed with music by Russian greats including Shostakovich, Glazunov, Prokfiev and Stravinksy.

For bookings, visit nenagharts.com Tickets cost €26.