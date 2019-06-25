People power saves Clonmel summer camp for special needs children

People power has saved a summer camp for twenty special needs children.

Parents went on the rampage last Thursday after they were informed that the summer camp had to be abandoned because no funding was available from the HSE,

Outraged parents vented their fury to Tipperary Oireachtas members and went into overdrive as they embarked on a high profile campaign to salvage the summer camp.

High level negotiations started on Tuesday afternoon to try and save the July summer camp and later that afternoon the HSE issued a statement stating that the funding was available.

That funding will enable the Brothers of Charity to run the summer camp using St.Rita's respite service in Clonmel as a base.

“It was very cruel.We had to fight.People power has saved the day and all of the parents and the children are delighted.It is a huge relief for us all” said Sandra Gibbons a parent of one of the children what was looking forward to the summer camp.

Richie Branigan, another parent, said the camp was a lifeline for the kids .

“They cant go to ordinary summer camps, it is the only thing on for them for the summer” he said.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr. Garret Ahearn said he had contacted Health Minister Simon Harris on the matter and he was pleased that the funding issue was resolved and that the camp was now going ahead.

Labour Party health spokesperson Deputy Alan Kelly said he had made representations to the HSE on the matter and welcomed the resolution of the matter.

