Search is on for new Pride of Tipperary

The 2019 search for the Pride of Tipperary has begun.

The Pride of Tipperary festival is one of Ireland’s longestrunning festivals and this year will celebrate its 55th year.

The 2019 festivities started last Friday June 21 in The Ha’Penney Place Tipperary town with an exclusive evening for the Prides and their close family and friends. The very generous Deirdre Kelly, owner of The Ha’Penney Place gifted all of the contestants with €100 worth of jewellery and accessories. It was a fabulous evening where all the ladies got to meet each other and excitement was building for the two weeks ahead! The official launch took place on Sunday last at Tipperary Racecourse. This is always a lovely afternoon for the contestants and it was their first greeting with the public. It was an afternoon of great excitement with a relaxed atmosphere as the girls got to know each other.

The Pride of Tipperary has a strong fundraising legacy and last year presented a cheque to The Tipperary Town Autism Support Group who are also the 2019 beneficiaries. They are a wonderful hard working group who provide invaluable supports and amenities to parents and families with children with special needs.

The 2018 Pride Megan Morrissey has fundraised throughout the year, hosting a Halloween fancy dress and bake sale which raised money for numerous charities including Circle of Friends Tipperary town and South Tipperary Hospice. Megan has also paticipated in attending Tipperary town Darkeness into Light walk for Pieta House. Tipperary town St.Patrick’s Day festival, Christmas lights festivities in Tipperary town, March4Tipp, Guest judge at Tipps Got Talent, Chairty Colour run at Tipperary racecourse, Canon Hayes Recreation centre 5k run and raising the green energy flag fro Monard National school to name but a few.

There is a very hard working small committee who work behind the scenes for months prior, whom without, the festival would not be possible and of course without sponsorship the festival would again not be possible.

The Pride of Tipperary are very fortunate over the past number of years to have the support of many businesses in the area, alongside the girls sponsors The Pride of Tipperary have some long standing main sponsors,

Tipperary Racecourse Supporters Club,Great National Hotel Ballykisteen, 'The Ha’Penney Place, Tipperary town'Aherlow House Hotel, 'Tipperary Credit Union 'Tipperary Co-Op. and Supermacs Tipperary Town Plaza,

The organising committee are very appreciative of their continued involvement and support.

The 2019 Pride contestants and their sponsors are;

Muireann Slattery – Tipperary Musical Society'Keely McGrath – Donna Breen CBT,Grace Kelly – Jimmy Whites'Louise McGrath – McGrath Oil'Megan Ryan – Ryan’s Inflatables,Sarah Corby – Tipp Town Plaza'Roisin Elligott – St.Anthony’s Nursing Home ,Ciara Walsh – The Carvery

Krista Ozolina – Tipperary Excel.

There are a number of events over the next two weeks and great fun instore for our Pride contestants.

Some dates for your diaries, please come and support the ladies and our beneficaires Tipperary Town Autism Support Group.

Tuesday July 2nd Table quiz in Roches Bar, O’Brien St. Tipperary at 9pm.

Thursday July 4th Ladies Day in Tipperary Racecourse.

Thursday July 11th Annual Pride of Tipperary Fashion Show in association with Get Glam with Gret, in Aherlow House Hotel at 8pm.

Saturday July 13th the finale will take place from 8pm in Tipperary Town Plaza.

In between these events our contestants will also have radio appearances with Joe Pryce on Tipperary Mid West Radio and also official interviews with our judging panel.

The winning Pride will receive, €1000 sponsored by Tipperary Racecourse Supporters Club,the Linda O’Brien perpetual trophy and the new tiara for 2019 is sponsored by Shane Kelly MPSI

Keepsake trophy sponsored by Joe Whelans Tipperary town

Weekend away sponsored by Aherlow House Hotel

Piece of Corona jewellery to the value of €350 sponsored by The Ha’Penney Place.

€100 voucher for the Anner Hotel Thurles, and a host of other vouchers & gifts.