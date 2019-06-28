Clonmel Junction festival to give local talent an opportunity

"The Hills On Our Door Step Are Green Too" is one of our slogans for the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival 2019 and one way to celebrate this is by giving a platform to talented local artists and creators.

Junction organisers are delighted to share with you a wide range of events from these amazing local performers scheduled the festival.

Rattle The Boards - 20th Anniversary Concert - Monday July 1 at 8pm at White Memorial Theatre (Adm €20)

One of the liveliest traditional acts in Ireland's music scene, Rattle The Boards will celebrate their 20th anniversary in a jubilant concert featuring Benny McCarthy (Button Accordion), Pat Ryan (Fiddle and Banjo), and John Nugent (Guitar) with special guests.

Pat, John and Benny were all members of the Knocknagow Ceili Band who were based in Clonmel and since 2009 have delighted audiences the world over. Their sense of fun and lift makes them unique as a group that will have its audience on their feet and rattling the floorboards!

Sliabh Na mBan - Mollie Anna King - Tuesday July 2 - July 7 Ioam -5pm at South Tipperary Arts Centre ( Admission free)

Artist Mollie Anna King engages with the physical and historical elements of Sliabh Na mBan and the surrounding rural area, drawn from folklore and the Cairn located at its peak.

This installation is a captivating look at the physical and historical elements of Sliabh na mBan and the surrounding rural area, allowing Mollie Anna King to show the paths and tracks we create as the veins that give life to the area.

LIT Clonmel Short Films - Tuesday July 2-July 6 at South Tipperary Arts Centre

Taking the idea of local mountains as a theme, second year students of the BSc. (Honours) in Digital Animation Production worked in teams to create short films for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

Offerings, Divided, and The Lonely Oni are the three short films which deal with topics such as superstition, acceptance, and exploration. An artist's talk will also be available on Tuesday, 2 July.

TWO July 1- July 6 at 6pm at the Cider Rooms Cabaret (Admission €10)

Clonmel theatre group Down the Rabbit Hole brings you thirteen characters, six couples, and two actors in one pub! TWO by Jim Cartwright shines light on the medley of stories that one Irish pub can hold over the course of an evening.

Each story told is instantly relatable, touching, and bound to evoke every emotion. Audiences have loved the heart-warming and often hysterical vignettes depicted throughout.

Zrazy - Daughters of Dun Iascaigh - Thursday July 4 at 6pm at the Main Guard( admission €12

With Cahir native Maria Walsh on vocals, flute and percussion and Carole Nelson on piano and saxophone, Zrazy will bring you on a journey of ravishingly rich music inspired by the 2018 history book Daughters of Dun Iascaigh.

This concert promises to be unique, eclectic and undeniably Zrazy after all these years. The laid-back and gloriously free-spirited Zrazy have 20 years of accolades and recognition to prove it.