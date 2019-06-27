€54,000 was raised for Irish Cancer Society in Clonmel on Daffodil Day

The Clonmel Daffodil Day Committee raised €54,000 for the Irish Cancer Society during this year’s Daffodil Day, held on March 22.

On behalf of the committee, Agnes O’Donoghue recently presented a cheque for that amount to Nicola McMahon, community fundraiser in the Munster area for the Irish Cancer Society.

Ms McMahon said she found it difficult to thank people adequately for all their hard work in raising such a fantastic amount to help fund the valuable work carried out by the Irish Cancer Society.

Above - At the presentation of a cheque for €54,000 from the Clonmel Daffodil Day Committee to The Irish Cancer Society were, seated, Nellie Fennessy, Nicola McMahon, Irish Cancer Society; Agnes O’Donoghue and Frances Delahunty. Standing, Joan Ambrose, Kathleen O’Keeffe, Angela Harte, Phil Brackett, Anne O’Connor, Gerard Sweetman, Nancy Cullinane and Elieen Forde Picture: John D. Kelly

Chairperson Nellie Fennessy extended her thanks to the committee’s many dedicated volunteers; all who donated fresh daffodils; local schools, organisations, businesses, companies, national sponsors Boots and the people of Clonmel and its environs, who contributed so generously to making this year’s fundraising for Daffodil Day such a success.

