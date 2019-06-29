100km charity cycle today in Tipperary for palliative care at STGH

TODAY, Saturday, June 29, 14cyclists will depart from Killusty to complete a 100km cycle in memory of the late Louis Coen, Killusty. The aim of this event is to raise as much funds as possible for Palliative Care at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. Many of us in recent times have relied on the outstanding Palliative Care team who provide families with assistance, assurances and kindness during very difficult times.

The cycle will be kept local, with a route in and around Killusty, Cloneen and Fethard areas.

The cyclists taking part and accepting donations are Michael Quinlan, Gerry Murphy, P.J. Aherne, Mikey Aherne, Liam McInerney, Johnny Neville, Eugene Blanchfield, John Hurley, Chris Coen, Jimmy O'Meara, Tommy Gahan, Tom Anglim, Stephen O'Donnell and Tony Shelly. Donations can also be made to the online ‘Go Fund Me’ webpage called ‘100km Cycle in Aid of Palliative Care Team S.T.G.H.’

The group look forward to a successful event and take this opportunity to thank you for your support. All donations will go directly to the Palliative Care Team at S.T.G.H. Clonmel.