Great sadness in Thurles at the passing of renowned gentleman John Enright

There is great sadness in Thurles this night following the announcement of the passing of John Enright, Dublin Road, aged 76.

A native of Pallaskenry, County Limerick , John worked with the Irish Sugar Company, and moved to Thurles with his family in the early 1980's. He made the Cathedral Town his home and soon immersed himself in the live of the place, getting involved in the Durlas Og juvenile GAA club which was in its infancy at the time. Although his main background was in handball, and he was an officer of Thurles Handball Club at a time when the facility at Semple Stadium was built, John would go on to coach hurling and football with Durlas Og and Thurles Sarsfields, and would also become Chairman of Thurles Sarsfields leading to the ending of a 34 year famine when the Dan Breen Cup was captured in 2005, with his sons, former Tipperary hurling All-Ireland medal winner and All-Star, Eddie and Johnny playing integral roles in the team.

John was a gentleman, always smiling, always ready and willing to help, and always on the move. A man of tremendous energy, he put his heart and soul into everything he did, whether coaching, acting as an official or officer, or in his garden at home, which was his constant refuge and his pride and joy - he certainly had green fingers and loved to work the soil around Dublin Road.

John, father to daughters Anne and Catherine, sons Eddie and Johnny (jnr) was married to Susan. And, in the last few years when illness took his hold, Susan and the family looked after John, giving him the best possible care. He was an easy patient to deal with despite the ongoing treatment - always positive and never complaining. And so, it came as a shock to all when he faced his final challenge during the week as his time drew to a close. John passed away peacefully on Friday evening in the company of his loving family.

John delighted in the success of his children and spoke with great pride about his grandchildren of whom he was so proud. He was a real family man and loved nothing more than enjoying their company, especially in later years when they came to visit Dublin Road.

His passing is deeply regretted in GAA circles in Thurles and much further afield. John was known throughout the length and breadth of the country and his establishing of the Festival of Hurling, which developed into the Thurles Festival of Sport ensured that he made contacts throughout the land. This afternoon, just hours after John had breathed his last, the John Enright Cup was competed for in road bowls at Cormackstown, Thurles. John was also very proud to see that Thurles Sarsfields had trained on their new pitch at Killinan, Thurles for the first time on Thursday evening - he had worked so hard during his time as Chairman to secure a new pitch for the club, having introduced ladies football and camogie to The Blues during a time of great excitement in the history of the club.

Speaking of history, John was a keen and avid student of the past and loved to delve into history, both local and national. His love of his native Limerick was well documented, but he also delighted in the success of Tipperary, especially when Durlas Og of Sarsfields players were involved.

John's passing is deeply regretted by his wife Susan (Susie), daughters Anne and Catherine, sons Eddie and Johnny, brother Eamonn, sons-in-law Declan and Neil, and daughters in law Gobnait and Claire, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He will repose at his residence at Dublin Road, Thurles on Monday evening (July 1) from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. His remains will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'c. for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

In life, meeting somebody who makes a difference to many, is a privilege. Those who knew John Enright enjoyed that privilege.

May he rest in peace.