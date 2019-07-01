Tipperary road fatality update: funeral arrangements for young man killed in accident

The funeral arrangements for Tipperary road traffic accident victim Stephen Gleeson have been announced.

Mr Gleeson, 21, died on Sunday morning after the vehicle in which he was a back seat passenger crashed on the Portroe to Garrykennedy road outside Nenagh.

Mr Gleeson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle, two men in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Gleeson is predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Pat and Mary Hackett.

Deeply regretted by his adoring parents Mark and Rita, and cherished sister Nicole; grandparents Susan and Tim; aunts and uncles cousins neighbours relatives and a large circle of treasured friends.

Reposing at his home in Lackenavea, Birdhill, this Tuesday, July 2, from 4pm to 8pm, arriving to St.Mary’s of The Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday, July 3, for Requiem mass at 12pm, followed by private cremation.

The gardaí in Nenagh have appealed for anyone with information about the accident to contact them at 067-50450.