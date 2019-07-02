Golf classic to help repair roof of one of Tipperary's most beautiful churches

A major fundraising effort is underway at present for essential repairs and maintenance of St. Mary's Church in Irishtown, Clonmel.

The cross and dome on top of the belfry of the church was struck by lightning and dislodged by Storm Ophelia (October 2017)

The estimated cost of repairs together with provision for the repainting of the interior of the church (it was last painted 25 years ago) is approximately €200,000.

St. Mary's is one of the most beautiful churches in the diocese of Waterford & Lismore, and many visitors have commented on its beautiful ceiling. It is recognised as part of a treasury of European heritage.

To kick-start the fundraising, a golf classic has been arranged to Clonmel Golf Club on July 18 and 19. This classis is open to all, both male and female golfers and the organisers are hoping for a big turnout for this event.

The cost is €150 per team and one can sponsor a tee box for €50.

To book a team contact Noel O'Brien at 087 2223253 or Marian Hanrahan at 086 6386461.