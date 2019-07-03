CHARITY
H&MV Engineering Slievenamon Loop charity cycle 2019 in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for The Blind
The Slievenamon Loop will feature two distances; a 50km and 100km route and will depart Horse & Jockey
Roy Keane pictured with H&MV Engineering charity cycle, H&MV CEO PJ Flanagan and Irish Guide Dog for the Blind Child Mobility Client Annie Donnelly
H&MV Engineering Slievenamon Loop charity cycle 2019 in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for The Blind will take place on Saturday, July 13 from the Horse & Jockey.
Registration opens at 9.00am and the cycle is expected to depart promptly at 10am. Entry is €25 and all monies raised will go directly to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.
"The Slievenamon Loop" will feature two distances; a 50km and 100km route and will depart Horse & Jockey, Thurles, County Tipperary.
The routes will take in Horse & Jockey, Ballinure, Killenaule, Fethard, Cloneen and Mullinahone will be included in the 100km. Refreshments will be provided for cyclists along the routes.
More information can be obtained by phoning H&MV Engineering's Irish Headquarters on 061 357496 or by emailing charityevents@hmveng.ie
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to helping people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.
