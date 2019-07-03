Carrick-on-Suir athlete was member of Irish U-20 relay team that set new Irish record in Germany

Carrick-on-Suir AC hurdler and sprinter Miriam Daly was a member of the Irish Junior U-20 women's relay team that broke an Irish record at an international track & field meet in Germany on Sunday.

The 18 year-old Scoil Mhuire student was a member of the Irish 4X400M relay team that set the new Irish Junior record of 3 mins, 44.33 seconds at the Mannheim Gala.

She ran the second leg of the relay to assist her team to a second place in their race at the athletics meet held in scorching temperature of 34 degrees celsius.

Her teammates were Simone Lawlor, Deirdre Murray and Rachael McCann

The record breaking performance caps a busy and successful two weeks for Miriam, who competed last Sunday in a University of Limerick select team at the Thomond Games. They competed against some top American college athletes from the Ivy League Harvard and Yale universities.

In very difficult wet conditions, Miriam finished a great second in the 400m in a time of 56.41 second and later that day was on the 4x400 UL winning relay team against the Americans.

Miriam’s successful 2018 season ended in late October at the World Youth Olympics in Argentina. She returned late to training before Christmas and is now reaching top form ahead of major competitions taking place in the coming weeks.