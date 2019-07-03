Presentation Secondary Ballingarry chosen to be part of energy pilot project

To celebrate Sustainable Energy Week 2019, Sustainable Tipp held a series of events around the county to inform the people of Tipperary about the different grants and funding options available to carry out energy efficient upgrades. The programme of events was a joint initiative between Tipperary Co Co Environment & Climate Action Section and Tipperary Energy Agency.

Information events were held in Nenagh, Clonmel and Thurles libraries aimed at homeowners, sports club, businesses, and community groups. Attendees heard from Tipperary Energy Agency and SuperHomes Ireland about the different grants available.

Information stands were also placed in the Cashel, Carrick on Suir and Roscrea libraries. Tipperary County Council staff members were also invited to lunchtime talks in Nenagh and Clonmel Civic Offices to learn about the funding. Over 80 people attended the events throughout the week.

For those who did not get the opportunity to attend the information sessions, Tipperary Energy Agency produced a number of video clips featuring case studies about individuals, clubs and businesses that have benefitted from energy upgrades and retrofitting of houses. For further details visit the Sustainable Tipp website at sustainabletipp.ie

It was also announced during Sustainable Energy Week that Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry has been chosen to be part of a pilot project which is funded by Tipperary County Council. The project will see 4th year transition year students, under the guidance of Tipperary Energy Agency, learn about energy audits, the importance of them and how to carry out an energy audit.

The 5 week project will see the students carry out an energy audit of their school and learn how to complete energy saving calculations and financial calculations. They will also research the different grants available and make recommendations for what can be done in their school. They will then present their findings at the end of the 5 weeks.

Presentation Secondary Ballingarry is the only school in the county to be chosen to take part in the project starting in September 2019. If the project is successful, it is hoped that it will be rolled out in more schools around the county from September 2020.

Tipperary Energy Agency’s aim is to support the development of sustainable energy in Co. Tipperary and beyond. The Agency is committed to providing a comprehensive range of services to all sectors in Co. Tipperary with a view to implementing sustainable energy projects which are developed using best practice. The Agency works in the fields of energy efficiency, energy management, renewable energy and sustainable transport. For more information please visit www.tippenergy.ie