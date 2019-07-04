Tipperary training centre students well able to paddle their own canoe

Students at Nenagh Community Training Centre put all hands on deck to take part in a unique sailing project.

A total of 11 students studying L4 QQI Introduction to Woodcraft and Home Improvements at NCTC took taken part in an international community and educational boat building programme, the Ilen Project, with the Ilen boat building school in Limerick.

Their contribution to the project involved modifying an old rescue boat, restoring the angling cot, making the poles, oars and paddles with the support and guidance from Ilen School instructors and boat builders, James Madigan, Tony Daly and Liam O’Donoghue.

The students launched their craft in Dromineer last Sunday, with help from the colunteers at Lough Derg RNLI

They were joined at the launch by NTC manager, Rose Shanahan; art instructor Annie Holland and woodcraft instructor John McKeogh from the NCTC.

On Sunday, the wooden craft was due to begin a nine-week voyage aboard the specially restored 56ft ketch Ilen, the ship at the heart of this project.

The voyage, entitled Salmon’s Wake will cross the Atlantic to southwest Greenland following the famous migratory path of the Atlantic salmon, where it will be gifted as part of an international cultural exchange with other community groups and schools in southwest Greenland.

Following the launch of their wooden craft, Peter Kennedy, deputy launching authority and Eleanor Hooker, helm at Lough Derg RNLI invited the students to see the station’s new lifeboat, Jean Spier and discussed the importance of the voluntary service on Lough Derg.

The students were also shown examples of other handmade wooden lake boats, including a Shannon One Design which was specifically modified as a sailing boat for Lough Derg.

“It was an absolute joy to meet the students and their teachers involved in this project. They were so appreciative of the time Peter Kennedy and I gave to show them our new lifeboat and the wooden classic boats at Lough Derg Yacht Club. I wish them every success in their project," said Ms Hooker.