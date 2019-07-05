Tipperary TD Lowry welcomes €550,000 for new Department offices

Nenagh is to get a new location for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

The Department have taken a long-term lease on a building at Ballalley Court, Kenyon Street.

The development, estimated to cost €550,000, consists of the refurbishment and fit-out of the leased property, resulting in a bespoke modern fit-for-purpose public office facility. The building is 330 m sq.

This facility will meet the needs of staff who are at present operating from inadequate accommodation. It will also allow for access for the public in a private and confidential, comfortable setting, said Deputy Lowry.

“I am happy to have been of assistance in making this necessary project a priority for Government approval and funding,” he said.

DJF Engineering Services have received a letter of appointment for the project.