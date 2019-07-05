Business
Tipperary TD Lowry welcomes €550,000 for new Department offices
Nenagh to get stare-of-the-art facility
Deputy Michael Lowry: welcomed €550,000 for of Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection offices in Nenagh
Nenagh is to get a new location for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.
The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.
The Department have taken a long-term lease on a building at Ballalley Court, Kenyon Street.
The development, estimated to cost €550,000, consists of the refurbishment and fit-out of the leased property, resulting in a bespoke modern fit-for-purpose public office facility. The building is 330 m sq.
This facility will meet the needs of staff who are at present operating from inadequate accommodation. It will also allow for access for the public in a private and confidential, comfortable setting, said Deputy Lowry.
“I am happy to have been of assistance in making this necessary project a priority for Government approval and funding,” he said.
DJF Engineering Services have received a letter of appointment for the project.
