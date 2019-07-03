Tipperary pop-up street velodrome proves a huge hit in Clonmel

Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with Tipperary County Council presented the Street Velodrome, as part of National Bike Week 2019, in Suir Island Carpark.

This family friendly event included music, kids’ activities, and great cycle sport entertainment! The spectacular Street Velodrome, with its dramatically sloping corners, brought a unique experience to Clonmel area.

Valerie Connolly Sports Co-Ordinator of Tipperary Sports Partnership, commented "Tipperary Sports Partnership were delighted to showcase this event as part of National Bike Week 2019, it was fantastic to see people of all ages and abilities testing out their skills on the pop up velodrome”.

Street Velodrome, the pop up event which turned Suir Island Car Park into a heart- pounding theatre of cycling action, brought all the excitement and drama of Olympic style track pursuit racing right into the heart of the community.

Participants also had the opportunity to witness Pro-Riders demonstrating BMX skills. Local children and members of the local community were invited to take part in this exhilarating event to get on track and give the sport a go.

For the very young participants there was an opportunity to take part in a Balance Bike Road Safety activity.

Paralympian and Councillor Peter Ryan along with Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Michael Murphy and Mayor of Clonmel Cllr. Garret Ahearn also came along and tested their skills on the track. Participants were delighted to take part in this new exciting opportunity in the county.