Renowned music pub near Carrick-on-Suir closes 

The last pints were pulled and last tunes played at the famous Delaney's Pub of the Slate Quarries last Thursday night, June 27.

The pub renowned for its old world charm and traditional music sessions has closed as publican and musician John Delaney has retired from the bar trade.

Delaney's was packed with customers and musicians for the pub's farewell session last Thursday. Up to 25 musicians and singers performed at the hooley.

Walter Dunphy, who performed several recitations at the closing night, said it was an emotional farewell for all of Delaney's regulars.

He said generations of musicians, singers, performers and dancers frequented this important establishment run by the Delaney's who were a talented musical family.

"It was a great Mecca for musicians and if you had someone visiting on holidays it was a lovely place to bring them.

"The pub never changed over the years; that was the beauty of it. People loved that; they were enchanted by the old world atmosphere," he continued.

"Delaney's closure leaves a void in the cultural life of south Kilkenny and beyond. We wish John Delaney a long, happy and healthy retirement."