International youth Lions Club members spruce up rundown building in Carrick-on-Suir

Eighteen international youth Lions Club members spent a day sprucing up the appearance of the old St Joseph's College building on Greystone Street in Carrick-on-Suir.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members joined the students in painting the boarded up windows of the college where senior students of Comeragh College used to have classes before the opening of their new school campus on the Pill Road.

The Lions volunteers painted animals and fish on the timber windows for the community painting work project on June 26. They carried out the painting under the guidance of local artist Margueritte Kent with help from Carrick-on-Suir Men’s Shed members.

Carrick Men’s Shed were delighted to welcome the Discover Ireland Lions Youth Exchange students from all over the world to their shed that morning before they started the painting project.