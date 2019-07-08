Tipperary hurler helps golfer to top Irish spot at Irish Open in Lahinch

Tipperary hurling star John "Bubbles" O'Dwyer played a part in helping County Down golfer Cormac Sharvin to take the leading Irish spot at this year's Irish Open in Lahinch.

The 26-year-old from Ardglass, who was in the tournament on a sponsor's invite, finished in 15th place to pocket €85,655.

Sharvin, who was a handy hurler until the golf took over, played for his club, Kilclief, at full-forward and at underage level for Down.

Ahead of tackling the Lahinch course, he and his friend Paul McBride, another hurler, getting in some practice by pucking a sliothar about.

Cormac revealed that he had got his hands on "Bubble's" hurley through his performance coach Ed Coughlan, who worked with the Mayo footballers.

Premier County hurling fans will be hoping that some of Cormac's wizardry with the golf club will now find its way back to the Tipp team ahead of their clash with Laois.